Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Price Down 4%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s stock price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.45 and last traded at $38.57. 55,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,927,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.18.

TCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.93.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Trip.com Group’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.