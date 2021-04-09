TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Takes $457,000 Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TNET. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,169,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after buying an additional 390,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2,696.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after buying an additional 316,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

TNET stock opened at $79.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.51. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $2,178,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,604.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $948,795.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,899,061.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,802 shares of company stock valued at $8,950,094. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.