TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,400 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of YETI in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $80.89.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.47 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,628,908.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 13,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $993,265.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,389.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,375,342 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

