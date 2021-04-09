TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Makes New $676,000 Investment in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,132 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,174,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,879 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $92,543,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,448,000 after purchasing an additional 271,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 516,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,374,000 after purchasing an additional 62,521 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $388,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,093 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,848 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.09.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $137.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.61. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.