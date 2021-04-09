TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Makes New $575,000 Investment in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. Research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

TPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,949,352 over the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

