TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Invests $883,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.27.

Waters stock opened at $304.13 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $171.38 and a 1-year high of $305.15. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.91.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.10 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

