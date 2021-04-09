TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,594 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,511,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,305,800,000 after buying an additional 27,880 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,257,000 after purchasing an additional 81,250 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 346,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 253.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,954,000 after purchasing an additional 147,324 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.00.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total transaction of $7,283,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,862,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,178 shares of company stock worth $20,759,124 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FICO stock opened at $513.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $471.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.71. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $287.15 and a 12 month high of $530.95. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

