TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at $1,804,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at $865,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,560,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,581,000 after buying an additional 329,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $520,327.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,714,676.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,012 shares of company stock worth $4,688,834. 51.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

FLWS opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $877.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

