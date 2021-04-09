Trifast (LON:TRI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $158.00

Trifast plc (LON:TRI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 158 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 152 ($1.99), with a volume of 33041 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.96).

The company has a market cap of £210.65 million and a P/E ratio of -44.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 136.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Get Trifast alerts:

In related news, insider Clare Foster sold 58,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.67), for a total transaction of £74,644.48 ($97,523.49).

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.