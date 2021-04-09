Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to report $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Transcat reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Transcat from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.50 price objective on shares of Transcat in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.79.

NASDAQ:TRNS traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.75. 39,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86. Transcat has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $370.44 million, a PE ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,919,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $363,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,230 shares of company stock worth $487,147 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Transcat during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Transcat by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 13,154 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Transcat by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Transcat by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Transcat during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

