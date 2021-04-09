Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,884 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,596% compared to the average daily volume of 288 call options.

Shares of APD opened at $283.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.02 and a 200-day moving average of $277.78. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $205.41 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,740,000. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 100.0% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,812,000 after purchasing an additional 30,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.31.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

