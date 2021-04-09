Tornado Cash Trading 20.6% Higher Over Last Week (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $71.21 million and $7.03 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $130.29 or 0.00222270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00070108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.44 or 0.00289053 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.57 or 0.00775468 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,734.75 or 1.00197836 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00019982 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $424.56 or 0.00724279 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,557 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

