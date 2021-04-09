Tokyo Electron Limited Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.68 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tokyo Electron in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will earn $3.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokyo Electron’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tokyo Electron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Tokyo Electron stock opened at $114.34 on Friday. Tokyo Electron has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $115.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.37. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

