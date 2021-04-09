Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $104.09

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.09 ($1.36) and traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.37). Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.29), with a volume of 539,640 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £183.91 million and a PE ratio of -17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.96.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile (LON:TILS)

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.