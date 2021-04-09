ThreeFold Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. ThreeFold has a market cap of $9.70 million and approximately $268,509.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded up 77.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00069646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.96 or 0.00290044 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.15 or 0.00775029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,869.29 or 1.00463636 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $434.21 or 0.00741007 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

