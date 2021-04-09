Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases 386 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,918. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.68. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHC. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

