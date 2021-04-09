Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $6.10 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,807 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,929 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.95. The stock had a trading volume of 43,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,007. Target Co. has a one year low of $100.50 and a one year high of $207.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $101.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.62 and its 200-day moving average is $176.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.