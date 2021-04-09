Thompson Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,841 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 21,429 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 1.2% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.65. 256,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,600,105. The company has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.85 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

