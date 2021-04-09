TheStreet Lowers Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SOHU. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $16.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $654.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.13.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.92. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $253.24 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Sohu.com by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Sohu.com by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sohu.com by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.