TheStreet Lowers Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:MAGS opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.63 million, a P/E ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.10. Magal Security Systems has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $5.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magal Security Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Magal Security Systems in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Magal Security Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 34,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Magal Security Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 766,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 13,217 shares during the last quarter. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

