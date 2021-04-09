The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Director Buys C$136,242.00 in Stock

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Director Ian William Delaney purchased 50,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,311,774 shares in the company, valued at C$17,041,789.80.

Ian William Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Ian William Delaney purchased 6,100 shares of The Westaim stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,165.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Ian William Delaney purchased 165,000 shares of The Westaim stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$437,250.00.

Shares of CVE WED opened at C$2.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a current ratio of 31.48 and a quick ratio of 31.48. The Westaim Co. has a one year low of C$1.54 and a one year high of C$2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$392.33 million and a PE ratio of -11.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.48.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

