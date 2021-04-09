The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WEGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group raised shares of The Weir Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Weir Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 2.20. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

