The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Timken during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Timken during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Timken by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Timken during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Timken during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $286,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,438 shares in the company, valued at $7,339,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199 over the last 90 days. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TKR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.29. 8,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.24. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $87.92. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.22%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

