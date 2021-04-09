The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Supreme Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of SPRWF opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. The Supreme Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.48.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

