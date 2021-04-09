The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.60-9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.66. The company issued revenue guidance of 4.47-4.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion.The Scotts Miracle-Gro also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.60-9.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.67.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $250.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.53 and its 200-day moving average is $198.11. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $105.02 and a 12 month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $565,162.51. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

