The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on The Sage Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group raised The Sage Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Sage Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sage Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

SGPYY stock opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.94. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $30.07 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.14.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

