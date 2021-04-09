The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $183.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $169.00 to $183.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on PNC. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $178.11 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $89.13 and a 52-week high of $184.33. The stock has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

