The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of The Pennant Group worth $17,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 22,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $1,213,544.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,805,484.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $2,362,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $70,511,327.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,448 shares of company stock worth $3,581,890 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $44.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.82. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.24 and a beta of 2.83.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $107.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Pennant Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

