The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) CAO Jim Sullivan Sells 11,437 Shares of Stock

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) CAO Jim Sullivan sold 11,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $251,156.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,074.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:MIK opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 3.18. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $22.42.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The Michaels Companies’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 24.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth about $106,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The Michaels Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

About The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

