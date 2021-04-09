The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Marcus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Marcus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $21.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $679.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.93. The Marcus has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Marcus will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $211,554.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,941.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,879.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,155 shares of company stock worth $4,601,428 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Marcus by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Marcus by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,348,000 after acquiring an additional 97,858 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in The Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in The Marcus by 257.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 70,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

