The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Progyny were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $46,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,374.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $1,006,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 666,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,928,377.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 421,263 shares of company stock worth $19,823,422. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $45.76 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

