The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $742,000 Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,784,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,181,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 149,150 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,231,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35,438 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 681,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 662,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 424,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

NYSE KRG opened at $19.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.86, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. On average, analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

