The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $705,000 Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Universal worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 834,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,543,000 after acquiring an additional 192,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,572,000 after acquiring an additional 160,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,101,000 after acquiring an additional 77,076 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Universal by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 28,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

UVV stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.67. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $672.93 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%.

In related news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

