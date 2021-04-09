The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 1,097 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tronox were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 128,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 165,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $278,795.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,426. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $322,325.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,358 shares in the company, valued at $9,781,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,801 shares of company stock worth $898,745. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.65.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.29 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

