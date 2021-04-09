The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 32,238 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,170,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,469,000 after purchasing an additional 186,491 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 370,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 428.40 and a beta of 1.40. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.11.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

