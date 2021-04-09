The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.12. The Manitowoc posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $430.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.89.

MTW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.64. 497,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The Manitowoc has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.98 million, a P/E ratio of -60.97, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,691,000 after acquiring an additional 429,739 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,936,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after acquiring an additional 109,454 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,670,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after acquiring an additional 223,908 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 887,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 376,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 456,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

