The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Trading Up 3.1% on Analyst Upgrade

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $57.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Joint traded as high as $48.28 and last traded at $47.95. 40 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 159,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Get The Joint alerts:

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 26,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $1,191,470.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,975.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,784. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Joint by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Joint by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Joint by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Joint by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 4th quarter worth about $1,559,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $664.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.