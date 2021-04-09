The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.7% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.32.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $316.39. The stock had a trading volume of 127,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,686,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market cap of $340.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.37 and a 1-year high of $315.94.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

