The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.32.

HD traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $316.92. 88,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,686,609. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.37 and a twelve month high of $315.94. The company has a market cap of $341.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.18.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.