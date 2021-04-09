The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hershey by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,339,000 after purchasing an additional 78,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,190,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Hershey by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26,876 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Hershey by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Hershey by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.09. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $161.71. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.43.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $481,957.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,707.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,621 shares of company stock worth $2,833,094 in the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

