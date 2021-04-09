The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target to $83.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.71.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $73.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average of $61.98. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total transaction of $2,618,818.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $2,727,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,056,411 shares in the company, valued at $617,466,101.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,205,646 shares of company stock valued at $87,906,111 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,895,000 after buying an additional 9,378,652 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,029,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,763,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,716,000 after buying an additional 332,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,725,000 after buying an additional 141,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

