The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Ball (NYSE:BLL)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s current price.

BLL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.93.

Ball stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. Ball has a 12 month low of $59.79 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.58.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Ball by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ball by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 318,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

