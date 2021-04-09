The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.19 Million

Analysts forecast that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will announce sales of $14.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.32 million to $15.85 million. The ExOne posted sales of $13.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full-year sales of $71.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.93 million to $74.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $85.27 million, with estimates ranging from $77.50 million to $90.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 million.

XONE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The ExOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Shares of XONE opened at $29.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.02 million, a P/E ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The ExOne has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XONE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in The ExOne by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The ExOne by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in The ExOne during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

