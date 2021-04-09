The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DSGX. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.80.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $64.23 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 121.19 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

