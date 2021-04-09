The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Lifted to “Outperform” at JMP Securities

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.23.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $66.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $68.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,372,113 shares of company stock worth $81,135,176. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

