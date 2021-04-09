The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $3,131,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,045.46.

SAM stock opened at $1,270.11 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $383.14 and a twelve month high of $1,280.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,109.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,004.85.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.95 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

