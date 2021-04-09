The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. “

BKEAY stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The Bank of East Asia has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. The company operates through seven segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Other Hong Kong Operations, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations.

