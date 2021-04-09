The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ANDE. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of The Andersons stock opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12. The Andersons has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $933.67 million, a P/E ratio of -396.14 and a beta of 0.74.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.19). The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Andersons will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in The Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in The Andersons during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

