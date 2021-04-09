Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,525 shares of company stock valued at $11,383,090 in the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 588,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,765,000 after buying an additional 58,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,584. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $39.82 and a 12-month high of $100.77.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

