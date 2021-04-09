Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.07. 52,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,849,563. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.38 and its 200 day moving average is $164.18. The stock has a market cap of $178.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $105.30 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

